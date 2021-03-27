Adebayo had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in Friday's loss to the Hornets.

Terry Rozier (26 points) and Malik Monk (32) were too much for the Heat, but Adebayo still managed a respectable line in a losing effort. Since the All-Star break, the big man is averaging 20.0 points, 9.1 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals.