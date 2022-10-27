Adebayo notched 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Trail Blazers.

Adebayo has had efficiency issues to start the season, but those shouldn't be a long-term problem and Wednesday's outing was already a step in the right direction. The big man has scored in double digits while grabbing at least seven rebounds in every one of his five appearances, though, so it's not like as if he's been struggling massively, either.