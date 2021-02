Adebayo had 27 points (12-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in Monday's loss to the Clippers.

While Miami fell to its second straight defeat, Adebayo posted his third straight double-double and third straight game with at least six assists. Since the start of February, Adebayo is averaging 19.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.