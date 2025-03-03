Adebayo racked up 30 points (12-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime loss to New York.

The Heat had the Knicks on the ropes in the first half, but superb results from Adebayo and Tyler Herro weren't enough to beat back New York's rally in the second half. Kel'el Ware's frequent presence at the five hasn't adversely affected Adebayo's numbers, and his minutes have been consistent with Ware sharing the load in the frontcourt. Currently, the only drawback to the scheme is a lower probability for double-doubles from Adebayo.