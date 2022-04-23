Adebayo accumulated 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Hawks.

Adebayo was almost a non-factor in the first two games of the series, and while his scoring numbers remain in subpar territory compared to what he delivered during the regular season, at least he made a bigger impact on defense here with double-digit rebounds and three steals. He's only averaging 9.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in the series, however.