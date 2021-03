Adebayo had 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Adebayo extended his double-double streak to six games and remains an elite presence on both ends of the court. He has also scored at least 16 points in eight straight contests and is firmly entrenched as one of Miami's most reliable offensive weapons.