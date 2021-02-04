Adebayo registered 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across Wednesday's loss against the Wizards.

Adebayo ended just one rebound shy of a double-double Monday, but he bounced back here and has now accomplished that feat in three of his last four contests. Adebayo is one of the top big men in the league due to two-way ability and should remain the Heat's main inside threat while also recording 11 double-doubles throughout the campaign to date.