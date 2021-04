Adebayo notched 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Heat.

Adebayo recorded his second triple-double of the season, and even though his efforts were not enough to carry the Heat to a win, he continues to shine as one of the most versatile big men in the league. Adebayo has also scored at least 15 points in 11 straight games, a span in which he has recorded four double-doubles.