Adebayo recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win over the Nuggets.

It was unusual that Adebayo, who averages 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks, didn't record a defense stat, though it didn't hamper Miami on the way to a victory. Saturday's effort marked the 11th time this season that Adebayo has posted at least 22 points.