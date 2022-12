Adebayo is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right shoulder sprain.

Adebayo has played at least 36 minutes in each of the last three games, and he's averaged 22.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 37.0 minutes per game across that span. Orlando Robinson will likely see increased playing time if Adebayo is unable to suit up.