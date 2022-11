Adebayo is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors due to a left knee contusion.

Adebayo is coming off his season-high in scoring versus the Suns and has not missed a game yet in 2022-23. With Dewayne Dedmon (foot) also questionable, the Heat will likely give extended minutes to rookie Nikola Jovic. If Adebayo can't play Wednesday, his next opportunity will be Friday's game versus the Wizards.