Adebayo (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Hawks.

Adebayo will be listed as questionable for a third game in a row, and it doesn't seem like he's actually at risk of missing Sunday's game. In the first three games of the series, he's averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes.