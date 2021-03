Adebayo is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with left knee tendinitis.

The 23-year-old continues to battle tendinitis in his left knee but hasn't missed a game since Jan. 14. Adebayo is averaging 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.8 minutes across the past five games. Jimmy Butler (knee) is also questionable, so the availability of Miami's two best players is up in the air.