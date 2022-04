Adebayo (quadriceps) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo dealt with a bruised left quad ahead of Tuesday's Game 2, but he played through the issue and totaled nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a block in 24 minutes. If he's held out Friday, Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven should see additional run.