Adebayo (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Adebayo missed the second night of the Heat's back-to-back Thursday. With Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable, Nikola Jovic (back), who is probable, may get the start against San Antonio. Fantasy managers will have to wait until right before tipoff to learn who on Miami is playing, as all 16 of their active players have an injury designation.