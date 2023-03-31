Adebayo is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to a hip contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo has had plenty of playing time over his last 10 appearances, averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 36.8 minutes per game. However, he's dealing with a hip contusion ahead of Saturday's matchup, and it's unclear whether he'll be available. If the 25-year-old sits out, Cody Zeller and Kevin Love are candidates to see increased run.