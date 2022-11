Adebayo (hand) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers, Anthony Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo has missed Miami's last two games due to a left knee contusion. With Dewayne Dedmon (illness) also questionable, Nikola Jovic could be in line for his third consecutive start. The Heat have a back-to-back versus the Cavaliers and Timberwolves on Sunday and Monday, respectively, so Adebayo may sit one of those games.