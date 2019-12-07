Adebayo is considered questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago due to a groin contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo appears to have bruised his groin at some point during Friday's win over Washington. While the severity of the injury is unclear, if he's forced to miss time, Kelly Olynyk would figure to benefit by joining the starting lineup, with Chris Silva potentially seeing a larger role off the bench.