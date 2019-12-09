Adebayo (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo carried a similar designation into Sunday's game against the Bulls and wound up playing a season-high 41 minutes, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's morning shootaround.