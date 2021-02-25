Adebayo (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Utah due to left knee tendinosis.

The issue doesn't look to be anything too concerning, but it's possible Adebayo be held out Friday if he's still experiencing discomfort. The big man has played at least 34 minutes in each of his last 10 games, averaging 35.9 minutes per game in that span. He finished Wednesday's win over Toronto with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes.