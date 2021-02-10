Adebayo scored 19 points (3-9 FG, 13-16 FT) to go along six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Adebayo failed to attempt 10 shots from the field for the first time since Jan. 9. He also struggled with his shot, though he masked both the lack of volume and efficiency with a strong performance from the free-throw line. Most notably, Adebayo continued to rack up defensive stats and is averaging 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game across his last six contests.