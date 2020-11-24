Adebayo agreed Tuesday with the Heat on a five-year, $163 million contract extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The star center's new deal keeps him on Miami's books through his age-28 season in 2025-26. After the Heat moved on from Hassan Whiteside last offseason, Adebayo slotted in atop the depth chart and emerged as an All-Star in his first year as a full-time starter, averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 boards, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. The talented big man likely has several more All-Star seasons in his future.