Adebayo (groin) will play Sunday against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo was considered questionable with a right groin contusion but is good to go Sunday. The 22-year-old is coming off one of his best games of the season after putting up 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes Friday versus the Wizards.