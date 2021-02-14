Adebayo produced 14 points (7-17 FG), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Jazz.

It was a remarkably clean game for Adebayo, who managed to end the game without a foul after fouling out on Thursday against Houston. Miami runs Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk together often, which can provide a size mismatch for many teams. The duo helped to spur a 6-1 run leading into halftime that put the game within reach, but that was as close as they could get in the loss.