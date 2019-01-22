Adebayo collected 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 107-99 loss to the Celtics.

Adebayo has struggled as a scorer this year, but he does collect blocks and rebounds at a higher rate given his size. He has recently moved back to the bench and will continue to serve second fiddle to Hasaan Whiteside.