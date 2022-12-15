Adebayo closed with 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 110-108 win over the Thunder.

Adebayo had one of his poorer shooting nights Wednesday, going just 2-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line for eight first-half points. He was slightly more efficient in the second half with seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, but it was on defense where he shined down the stretch, collecting four rebounds and two steals in the final quarter to help seal the win for Miami. Adebayo now has 13 double-doubles on the season and four in his last six.