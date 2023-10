Adebayo amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

This 19-point performance was Adebayo's lowest scoring mark of the current season, but at the same time, that goes to show how strong his start to the campaign has been. The star big man is putting up 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to open the 2023-24 campaign.