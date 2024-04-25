Adebayo tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Adebayo led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of three Heat players with 20 or more points in a well-balanced 20-10 double-double to help Miami to a bounce-back victory. Adebayo posted his first double-double of the postseason, scoring north of 20 points in both games in the quarterfinals thus far.