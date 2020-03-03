Adebayo finished with 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 boards, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes of a 105-89 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Adebayo recorded his fifth straight double-double in his team's dominant outing against the East's top team. While he struggled finishing near the rim, the third year man filled the box score and helped his team to the impressive win. He'll face the Magic on Wednesday, where he'll try to keep his double-double streak alive.