Adebayo finished with 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 boards, five assists, three blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during a 105-89 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Adebayo recorded his fifth straight double-double in a dominant outing against the East's top team. While he struggled finishing near the rim, the third-year man filled out the box score impressively yet again.