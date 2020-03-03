Heat's Bam Adebayo: Records another double-double
Adebayo finished with 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 boards, five assists, three blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during a 105-89 win against the Bucks on Monday.
Adebayo recorded his fifth straight double-double in a dominant outing against the East's top team. While he struggled finishing near the rim, the third-year man filled out the box score impressively yet again.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...