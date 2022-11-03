Adebayo posted 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over the Kings.

Adebayo had a solid night on Wednesday, scoring eight points in the first half on 4-of-8 shooting and capping the game off with another eight points in the fourth quarter. The Miami center recorded a double-double in the contest for just the second time this season while also adding six assists, five of which came in the second half. Adebayo has now recorded six assists in back-to-back games, though he was charged with five fouls, and has been charged with four or more fouls in each of his last three contests.