Adebayo notched 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over the Bucks.

Adebayo played alongside Andrew Wiggins in the frontcourt instead of Kel'el Ware, meaning he had to deal with Myles Turner on both ends of the court, but he still posted a solid stat line. This was Adebayo's sixth double-double of the season -- and second over his last three games. He's also on a run of scoring at least 17 points in five straight contests.