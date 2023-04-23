Adebayo registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 victory over the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Adebayo struggled to find his offensive rhythm early, but he still posted his first double-double of the opening-round series. Across three postseason games versus Milwaukee, the Kentucky product has averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.