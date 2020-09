Adebayo notched 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's Game 3 win over the Bucks.

Adebayo has four double-doubles in his last five playoff games, and the star big man has been quite an asset for the Heat on both ends of the court. He has reached the 20-point mark just twice in the entire postseason, but he is doing enough across the board to remain a stud in most fantasy formats even if he rarely scores more than 15 points.