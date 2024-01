Adebayo contributed 21 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Clippers.

The Heat were severely short-handed in Monday's contest, but Adebayo held the frontcourt together and kept the game somewhat competitive. His work in Monday's loss marked his fifth consecutive double-double, making Adebayo one of the most effective fantasy centers in the Eastern Conference over the past couple of weeks.