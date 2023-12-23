Adebayo ended with 18 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over the Hawks.

Tyler Herro carried the offense with a 30-point outing, but Adebayo made his presence felt down low while recording his first double-double since Nov. 28. A reliable two-way presence for the Heat who might have to accept a bigger role on offense with Jimmy Butler (calf) sidelined, Adebayo recently missed seven games with a hip injury, but he should be a must-start player in fantasy now that he's healthy. He's averaging 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 outings.