Adebayo racked up 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-86 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Adebayo recorded his third double-double over his last six playoff contests, and the big man continues to operate as a two-way threat for the Heat while being the second-best offensive option behind Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is averaging 16.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs, and he's scored at least 15 points in each of his last five outings.