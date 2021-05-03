Adebayo posted 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in Sunday's win over the Hornets.

Adebayo had brought in at least 10 rebounds in each of the last two contests, but he led the team with 10 assists in Sunday's win to record his third consecutive double-double. The big man also shot 69.2 percent from the floor and logged a team-high 20 points. Across his last five appearances, Adebayo has averaged 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.