Adebayo ended Tuesday's 123-97 win over the Bucks with 16 points (8-14 FG), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

With each of Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) out of action, Adebayo stepped up with one of the best all-around games of the campaign. The triple-double was the big man's second of the season and seventh of his career. Adebayo is averaging 17.7 points, 10.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks through six contests in February.