Adebayo had 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 128-126 overtime win over Milwaukee in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Adebayo didn't have a good shooting performance and ended with the same amount of shots (20) as points scored (20). Efficiency aside, he posted a triple-double and was excellent on both ends of the court. The big man ends the first-round series averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, as the Heat will now prepare for a matchup against the Knicks in the Conference Semifinals.