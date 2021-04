Adebayo totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Suns.

The big man's six field-goal attempts were his lowest since Jan. 9, but Adebayo still narrowly managed to finish with his 26th double-double of the campaign. His 19.0 points and 5.3 dimes this season are on pace for career-best marks, and he is also averaging 9.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.