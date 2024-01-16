Adebayo notched 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 44 minutes during Monday's 96-95 overtime victory over the Nets.

Adebayo's 20 rebounds represents a season-high for the seventh-year center out of Kentucky, and it's the second time in his career he's recorded 20-plus rebounds in a game. He's averaging 20.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 12.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 37.1 minutes per game in January.