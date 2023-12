Adebayo (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo continues to deal with a hip injury and will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game. He doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday in a rematch against Chicago. Kevin Love, Orlando Robinson and Thomas Bryant remain candidates to see increased run in Adebayo's absence.