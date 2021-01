Adebayo (COVID-19 protocols) will return Saturday against the Pistons, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

After missing two games due to protocols, Adebayo will be back in action. With Tyler Herro (neck) and Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocols) still out, Adebayo could take on an expanded role within the offense. Across his past five appearances, Adebayo is averaging 17.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.8 minutes.