Adebayo accumulated 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime win over the Hornets.

Adebayo has now registered three double-doubles in his last four games. He set a new season-best with 14 rebounds and also was asked to handle his heaviest workload of the year. Adebayo is averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the field over five games in November.