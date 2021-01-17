Adebayo produced 28 points (8-11 FG, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots across 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Pistons.

The Heat looked a bit out of sorts as many payers returned from COVID-19 protocols, but Adebayo didn't miss a beat in returning to the floor. In fact, Saturday marked his best scoring total of the season. The Kentucky product is well on his way to a career-best season if he keeps his scoring totals up and continues to excel at the charity stripe.