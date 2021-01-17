Adebayo (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) produced 28 points (8-11 FG, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots across 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Pistons.

Adebayo was one of six Heat players cleared to return to action Saturday fter all had missed the team's previous two contests while completing a quarantine period. The brief absence didn't seem to affect Adebayo, who returned with his best scoring haul of the season. On the heels of an All-Star season in 2019-20, Adebayo has upped his scoring average from 15.9 points to 18.6 points, an increase fueled by robust 65.2 percent shooting from the field.