Adebayo racked up 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 109-94 win over the Pelicans.

Adebayo took advantage of an injury ravaged New Orleans frontcourt to turn in one of his better all-around stat lines of the season. The big man has collected double-doubles in three straight starts and four of his last five outings and has supplemented his fantasy value by shooting 66 percent from the floor and chipping in 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game over that stretch. Adebayo's lack of efficiency from the free-throw line (62.2 percent on 6.2 attempts per game) is about the only blemish on his resume through his 12 appearances.