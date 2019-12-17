Heat's Bam Adebayo: Rough shooting but solid overall
Adebayo posted 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in 43 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the Grizzlies.
Adebayo turned in a mediocre stat line compared to his averages from last week, during which he was awarded Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. He struggled with his shot but still posted an impressive and well-rounded line, and he'll look to take it to the 76ers on Wednesday after having one of his quietest performances of the campaign against Philadelphia on Nov. 23.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...