Adebayo posted 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in 43 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Adebayo turned in a mediocre stat line compared to his averages from last week, during which he was awarded Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. He struggled with his shot but still posted an impressive and well-rounded line, and he'll look to take it to the 76ers on Wednesday after having one of his quietest performances of the campaign against Philadelphia on Nov. 23.