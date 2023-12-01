Adebayo (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo left Thursday's win over the Pacers after playing just 12 minutes due to a hip injury. The issue plagued the big man for a few days before Thursday, so it's not surprising to see Miami exercise caution and keep him sidelined for a game. Adebayo's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Toronto, while Thomas Bryant, Orlando Robinson and Kevin Love are candidates for increased roles in the frontcourt during a rematch versus Indiana.